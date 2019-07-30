Noble Plc (NE) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $1.42 Million; United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Declined While Howland Capital Management Lowered Stake by $5.80 Million

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 711,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 6.71 million shares traded or 13.60% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 56.13% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 05/04/2018 – GOLDILOCKS WELCOMES SINGAPORE REGULATOR’S COMMENTS ON NOBLE GRP; 25/04/2018 – Goldilocks Lawsuit Comes After Noble Rejects Its Proposal to Appoint Five Independent Directors; 22/04/2018 – Goldilocks Is Opposed to Noble’s Current Debt Restructuring Plan; 15/03/2018 – Noble Corporation plc Provides Fleet Contract Status Update; 13/03/2018 – Noble Group Signs Workout Agreement With 46% Senior Debt Holders; 21/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – CO EXPECTS FIGURE FOR EXISTING SENIOR CLAIMS TO CONTINUE TO RISE WITH ACCESSION OF OTHER CREDITORS OF CO TO RSA; 25/04/2018 – Noble Group lays out options as shareholder fight escalates; 29/04/2018 – Noble: Injunction Doesn’t Prevent Company From Holding Any Special Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP: AD HOC GROUP SUPPORTS PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING; 27/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP NOBG.Sl SHAREHOLDER GOLDILOCKS SAYS IT HAS WON COURT ORDER TO STOP NOBLE FROM HOLDING AGM ON MONDAY

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 56.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 52,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,167 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 92,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 3.99M shares traded or 19.71% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014

Analysts await Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Noble Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advisors reported 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Alps Advisors holds 236,408 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) invested in 287 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 189,542 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 32,600 shares. Woodstock Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 26.85M shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc owns 646,497 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 1,302 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 617,196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Lc invested 0.02% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Benjamin F Edwards & owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 259,751 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE).

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 754,500 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $424.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 72,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Cap Management Ltd Company has 40,167 shares. Montag A & Assoc holds 0.22% or 20,895 shares. Tru Invest Advsr has invested 1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Flippin Bruce Porter has invested 2.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hamel Assoc reported 54,511 shares stake. Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Management has invested 1.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Becker Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,158 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs accumulated 20,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 194,730 shares. Macnealy Hoover Management Inc holds 10,817 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Invsts reported 0.48% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Olstein Capital Management Lp owns 64,000 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 144,359 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.75B for 14.41 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares valued at $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.