Noble plc (NE) Analysts See $-0.51 EPS; Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report $-0.51 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 18.60% from last quarter’s $-0.43 EPS. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Noble Corporation plc’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.32. About 3.64M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Noble IDR to ‘RD’ on Non-Payment of 2018 Notes; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – TRADING CO HEADCOUNT EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 300 BY END OF 3Q 2018; 09/04/2018 – NOBLE RESTRUCTURING IN DOUBT AS ELMAN SAID TO PUSH FOR NEW DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Noble Corp/Capital Link Presentation Sent in Error (Correct); 29/04/2018 – Noble: Confirms Singapore Court Has Barred It From Holding Annual Shareholders Meeting on Monday; 04/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP NAMES ANDREW HERD AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXEC DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – Noble: Extend Deadline for Existing Senior Creditors to Become Backstop Lenders April 11; 16/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – RECEIVED IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKING FROM NOBLE HOLDINGS LIMITED REGARDING ITS ENTIRE HOLDING, TO SUPPORT RESTRUCTURING ON REVISED TERMS; 16/04/2018 – Elman Is Biggest Shareholder in Noble; 12/03/2018 – Noble Group’s Options Narrow as Saga Heads for March 20 Crunch

Among 6 analysts covering Man Group PLC (LON:EMG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Man Group PLC has GBX 206 highest and GBX 155 lowest target. GBX 177.33’s average target is 1.36% above currents GBX 174.95 stock price. Man Group PLC had 16 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Man Group plc (LON:EMG) on Monday, April 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. UBS maintained the shares of EMG in report on Friday, June 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 16. See Man Group plc (LON:EMG) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Noble Corporation plc shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 189.61 million shares or 4.89% less from 199.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Private Advisor Group Inc Lc invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Moreover, Calamos Limited Liability has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 24,000 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 88,164 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 40,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 22,688 are owned by Raymond James Advisors. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 118,675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shah Cap owns 2.62M shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 61,492 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 16.39 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE).

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Investors Avoid Noble Corp. After Saudi Oil Attacks? – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Noble (NYSE:NE) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Noble Corporation (NE) to Sector Perform – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean Gives Up On 2 Former Ocean Rig Newbuilds – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yuma Energy and Valaris among Energy/Materials losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $328.92 million. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 23, 2017, the firm operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups.

Among 3 analysts covering Noble (NYSE:NE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Noble has $300 highest and $100 lowest target. $1.75’s average target is 32.58% above currents $1.32 stock price. Noble had 4 analyst reports since May 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) on Monday, June 10 with “Underperform” rating. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23.