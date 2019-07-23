Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Both Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners LP 34 2.34 N/A 3.96 8.06 Western Midstream Partners LP 31 6.53 N/A 1.53 19.95

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Western Midstream Partners LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Noble Midstream Partners LP. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Noble Midstream Partners LP has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Midstream Partners LP, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Noble Midstream Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 28.5% 7.8% Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Noble Midstream Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00 Western Midstream Partners LP 0 3 1 2.25

$38 is Noble Midstream Partners LP’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.60%. Competitively Western Midstream Partners LP has a consensus target price of $37, with potential upside of 18.78%. The data provided earlier shows that Western Midstream Partners LP appears more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners LP, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.72% of Noble Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 23.1% of Western Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Noble Midstream Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Western Midstream Partners LP has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Midstream Partners LP 1.75% -14.27% 0.82% -16.16% -34.26% 10.78% Western Midstream Partners LP 2.25% -12.61% -2.66% 0.4% -15.8% 9.7%

For the past year Noble Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners LP beats Western Midstream Partners LP on 8 of the 12 factors.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.