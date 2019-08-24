Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP)

This is a contrast between Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) and TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners LP 33 2.25 N/A 4.00 7.75 TC PipeLines LP 37 3.92 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 28.5% 7.8% TC PipeLines LP 0.00% -23.8% -6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP and TC PipeLines LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners LP 0 2 1 2.33 TC PipeLines LP 2 1 0 2.33

Noble Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 64.55% and an $38.67 average target price. Meanwhile, TC PipeLines LP’s average target price is $38.67, while its potential upside is 4.57%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Noble Midstream Partners LP seems more appealing than TC PipeLines LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Noble Midstream Partners LP and TC PipeLines LP are owned by institutional investors at 96.7% and 68.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Noble Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, TC PipeLines LP has 23.96% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Midstream Partners LP -1.84% -8.23% -9.47% -6.37% -40.98% 7.45% TC PipeLines LP -0.37% 5.72% 13.86% 23.22% 28.5% 26.06%

For the past year Noble Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than TC PipeLines LP.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Noble Midstream Partners LP beats TC PipeLines LP.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.