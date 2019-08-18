Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)

This is a contrast between Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners LP 33 2.33 N/A 4.00 7.75 Pembina Pipeline Corporation 37 0.00 N/A 1.83 19.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Noble Midstream Partners LP and Pembina Pipeline Corporation. Pembina Pipeline Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Noble Midstream Partners LP. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Noble Midstream Partners LP is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Pembina Pipeline Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 28.5% 7.8% Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Noble Midstream Partners LP and Pembina Pipeline Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00 Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Noble Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential is 55.99% at a $38 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Noble Midstream Partners LP and Pembina Pipeline Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 0%. About 0.6% of Noble Midstream Partners LP’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Midstream Partners LP -1.84% -8.23% -9.47% -6.37% -40.98% 7.45% Pembina Pipeline Corporation -3.59% -2.63% 2.28% 2.46% 2.54% 22.31%

For the past year Noble Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners LP beats on 7 of the 11 factors Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, and Midstream. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon products and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota. It also transports ethane from gas plants in North Dakota and Saskatchewan to Empress, Alberta. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude Project and the Horizon Project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; and the Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. This segment operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 975 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. The Gas Services segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services primarily on a fee-for-service basis under long-term contracts. The Midstream segment offers midstream products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services. It operates 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as operates 2 NGL operating systems. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.