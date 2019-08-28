Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Both Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners LP 33 2.16 N/A 4.00 7.75 Kinder Morgan Inc. 20 3.25 N/A 1.00 20.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Noble Midstream Partners LP and Kinder Morgan Inc. Kinder Morgan Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Noble Midstream Partners LP. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Noble Midstream Partners LP’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Kinder Morgan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Noble Midstream Partners LP and Kinder Morgan Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 28.5% 7.8% Kinder Morgan Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP and Kinder Morgan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners LP 0 2 1 2.33 Kinder Morgan Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 71.41% for Noble Midstream Partners LP with average price target of $38.67. On the other hand, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s potential upside is 4.79% and its average price target is $21. The information presented earlier suggests that Noble Midstream Partners LP looks more robust than Kinder Morgan Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Noble Midstream Partners LP and Kinder Morgan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.7% and 65.1% respectively. 0.6% are Noble Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11% of Kinder Morgan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Midstream Partners LP -1.84% -8.23% -9.47% -6.37% -40.98% 7.45% Kinder Morgan Inc. -0.15% -1.25% 5.26% 13.99% 16.17% 34.07%

For the past year Noble Midstream Partners LP was less bullish than Kinder Morgan Inc.

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners LP beats on 9 of the 12 factors Kinder Morgan Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer, and steel and ore products; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington; and jet fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns interests in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 155 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.