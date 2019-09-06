Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Oil & Gas Pipelines company, Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Noble Midstream Partners LP’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Noble Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Noble Midstream Partners LP and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 28.50% 7.80% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Noble Midstream Partners LP and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners LP N/A 32 7.75 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Noble Midstream Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Noble Midstream Partners LP is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.11 2.50 2.30

$39.5 is the consensus target price of Noble Midstream Partners LP, with a potential upside of 62.48%. The potential upside of the peers is 18.16%. Based on the results given earlier the research analysts’ view is that Noble Midstream Partners LP’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Noble Midstream Partners LP and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Midstream Partners LP -1.84% -8.23% -9.47% -6.37% -40.98% 7.45% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Noble Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than Noble Midstream Partners LP’s competitors.

Dividends

Noble Midstream Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners LP’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Noble Midstream Partners LP.