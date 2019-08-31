Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Comparison side by side

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners LP 33 2.27 N/A 4.00 7.75 Green Plains Partners LP 15 3.23 N/A 1.85 7.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Noble Midstream Partners LP and Green Plains Partners LP. Green Plains Partners LP is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Noble Midstream Partners LP. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Noble Midstream Partners LP’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Green Plains Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 28.5% 7.8% Green Plains Partners LP 0.00% -76.3% 54.7%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP and Green Plains Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners LP 0 3 1 2.25 Green Plains Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 48.99% upside potential and a consensus price target of $36.25. Competitively the average price target of Green Plains Partners LP is $17, which is potential 31.48% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Noble Midstream Partners LP is looking more favorable than Green Plains Partners LP, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.7% of Noble Midstream Partners LP shares and 20.3% of Green Plains Partners LP shares. 0.6% are Noble Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Green Plains Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Midstream Partners LP -1.84% -8.23% -9.47% -6.37% -40.98% 7.45% Green Plains Partners LP 1.4% 4.03% -9.86% -5.62% -11.89% 6.48%

For the past year Noble Midstream Partners LP was more bullish than Green Plains Partners LP.

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners LP beats Green Plains Partners LP on 8 of the 12 factors.