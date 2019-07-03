Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Comparing side by side

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners LP 34 2.42 N/A 3.96 8.06 Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 41 3.14 N/A 2.51 17.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Noble Midstream Partners LP. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Noble Midstream Partners LP is currently more affordable than Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 28.5% 7.8% Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 157.1% 7.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Noble Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 21.05% and an $41 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.72% of Noble Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 64.5% of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Noble Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.98% of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Midstream Partners LP 1.75% -14.27% 0.82% -16.16% -34.26% 10.78% Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. -1.25% 0.33% 0.61% 21.58% 34.97% 18.45%

For the past year Noble Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. beats Noble Midstream Partners LP on 8 of the 11 factors.