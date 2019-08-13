Noble Enrgy Com (NBL) Holder Thompson Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $346,944; Capital International Sarl Has Boosted Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Holding by $1.54 Million

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Noble Enrgy Inc Com (NBL) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 14,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 147,669 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 133,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Noble Enrgy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 3.82M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $550.07. About 297,278 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Invest Management Of Virginia Limited Liability reported 0.82% stake. Dean Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,820 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 4,322 shares. Northern Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Corecommodity Limited Liability Company reported 0.68% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Ftb Advsrs holds 710 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 340,045 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Fmr Limited Company accumulated 16.53M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny holds 127,159 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Moreover, Poplar Forest Capital Limited Com has 3.18% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 693,897 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 3,700 shares to 29,084 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc Com by 26,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,245 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,400 shares to 88,895 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,212 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

