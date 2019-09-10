Noble Energy Ord (NBL) Holder Everence Capital Management Boosted Position by $382,320; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shares Rose, Wisconsin Capital Management Raised Its Position

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 17,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 16,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $251.37. About 101,768 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Noble Energy Ord (NBL) by 68.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 15,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 39,288 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 23,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Noble Energy Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 2.47M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 06/03/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE TEXAS PIPELINES; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Tyler Technologies, Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fourth Largest School District in Florida Selects Tyler Technologies’ School Transportation Software – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pembroke Pines, Florida, Replacing 200 Software Applications with Integrated Tyler Technologies’ Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,350 shares to 39,730 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.15% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 6,929 shares. Cap Inv Of America holds 1.67% or 50,969 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 116,537 shares. 54,327 are owned by Macquarie Group Limited. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Victory Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 16,457 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 48,920 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 419,899 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management Llc stated it has 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Johnson Invest Counsel owns 14,523 shares. Two Creeks Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 6.86% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0.01% or 127,534 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt owns 20,021 shares.

More recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Does Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 3,564 shares to 25,357 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Ord (NYSE:DOV) by 3,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,094 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Ord (NASDAQ:AAPL).