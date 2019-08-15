Noble Energy (NBL) Valuation Declined While Element Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Cibc World Markets Holding in Clorox Co Del (CLX) Increased by $8.65 Million as Share Price Rose

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 50.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 26,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 25,763 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 52,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 6.23 million shares traded or 16.58% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 93.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 54,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 111,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94 million, up from 57,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $157.29. About 962,076 shares traded or 0.50% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52.09 million shares. Schroder Invest Management Group, Maine-based fund reported 868,982 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 112,238 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 276,990 shares. Alyeska Grp LP holds 0.36% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 13,170 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Energy Opportunities Mgmt Lc accumulated 22,245 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Bessemer Inc stated it has 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 600 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 654 shares. Frontier Mngmt Com Ltd Co reported 1.87M shares stake. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 61,327 shares. 49,388 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Principal Fincl accumulated 702,626 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 1,300 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5,796 shares to 8,062 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 43,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas invested 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Pittenger & Anderson invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 4,749 are held by Private Na. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 0.15% or 579,604 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors has 46,322 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.37% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 50 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 0.02% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth holds 1,305 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp stated it has 4,332 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Regions Corp has 0.51% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Perkins Coie Trust, a Washington-based fund reported 232 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc owns 138,535 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Washington Tru has 28,365 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. First National accumulated 6,423 shares.