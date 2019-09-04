Noble Energy (NBL) Stock Price Declined While Arosa Capital Management LP Has Raised by $8.84 Million Its Stake; Financial Counselors Has Increased Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $734,643; Share Value Rose

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 3,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 90,077 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.11M, up from 86,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $204.74. About 604,360 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 206.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 368,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 547,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54M, up from 178,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 1.15M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Qci Asset Management stated it has 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 14,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eagle Advsr Lc holds 0.04% or 38,200 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Communications accumulated 67,900 shares. Chilton Cap Management Lc accumulated 22,813 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Citadel Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 92,226 shares. 26,830 were reported by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.20 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 0.04% or 6,341 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc holds 9,677 shares. Moreover, Whittier Co Of Nevada has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1,655 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 25,500 shares stake.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 67,842 shares to 482,158 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,781 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 340,232 shares to 384,606 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 24,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,768 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).