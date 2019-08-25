Noble Energy (NBL) Stock Declined While Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Tuttle Tactical Management Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 12,607 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 32,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 6.10 million shares traded or 13.72% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/05/2018 – RACHEL CLINGMAN JOINS NOBLE ENERGY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SANCTION OF PROJECT IS CONTINGENT UPON FINAL COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS BEING EXECUTED; 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 35,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 4,447 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $450,000, down from 40,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 21/05/2018 – JPM’s Michele Echoes Reinhart’s Warning of Emerging-Market Risks (Video); 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Inc stated it has 84,162 shares. Etrade Ltd Liability holds 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 76,309 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 1.21% or 3,358 shares. The New York-based Rudman Errol M has invested 3.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington Tru holds 2.56% or 406,129 shares. Condor Capital accumulated 14,805 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 0.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 191,420 shares. North Mgmt Corporation holds 241,071 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.41 million shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Delphi Management Inc Ma holds 1.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,437 shares. 498,108 were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com. 19,897 were reported by Eagle Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Centurylink Management Company invested in 41,624 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 6.43% or 129,514 shares. Biondo Advsr Ltd reported 2.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 25,731 shares to 76,519 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Not A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De owns 4.54 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 139,361 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mitchell Grp accumulated 124,796 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech Inc holds 0.01% or 97,334 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 570,943 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc owns 0.07% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1.77M shares. Thomas White Int accumulated 0.07% or 15,800 shares. 9,677 are owned by Northeast Fincl Consultants. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc accumulated 186 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.01% or 46,088 shares. Asset, a Michigan-based fund reported 32,407 shares. National Investment Svcs Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 37,974 shares. Gru One Trading LP accumulated 16,719 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 92,304 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 396,960 shares to 709,253 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altus Midstream Co by 750,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.