Noble Energy (NBL) Stake Maintained by Riverhead Capital Management Llc; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Value Declined, Starboard Value LP Cut Its Position

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.76 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 16,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 82,129 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 65,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 4.76 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: First Production Anticipated Early in Next Decade; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14

More important recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Williams, investment firm reportedly mull Houston midstream MLP acquisition – Houston Business Journal”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $258.70M for 22.97 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree Will Sell Alcohol at Family Dollar – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “October 4th Options Now Available For Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down on Q1 Earnings Miss, Comps Aid Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.