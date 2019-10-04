Noble Energy (NBL) Stake Has Upped by Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc; Sawgrass Asset Management Stake in Addus Homecare Com (ADUS) Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp Com (ADUS) by 37.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 8,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 23,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 180,009 shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 6495.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 818,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 831,494 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.63 million, up from 12,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 4.35M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 419,102 shares to 290,151 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 176,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,135 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.06M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested in 177,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Com has invested 0.83% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Amer Assets Management Limited Liability reported 50,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 73,789 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 137,498 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Poplar Forest owns 1.82M shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Voya Investment Lc stated it has 233,170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. John G Ullman Associate owns 85,000 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP owns 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 173,719 shares. Key (Cayman) invested in 1.11 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 872,708 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.48M for 40.78 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc Com by 50,695 shares to 81,925 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armstrong World Inds Com (NYSE:AWI) by 3,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC).