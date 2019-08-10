Noble Energy (NBL) Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Decreased Position as Stock Declined; As Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Valuation Rose, C-V Starr & Co Trust Lifted by $1.20 Million Its Position

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 339,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.20 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 4.93 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Remains Operator of the Field With a 25 % Working Interest; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 676,905 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.