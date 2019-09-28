Noble Energy (NBL) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Upped Its Position by $2.72 Million; As Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Stock Rose, U S Global Investors Has Lifted Holding

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 35.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 3,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,076 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 11,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $102.5. About 328,048 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Fund; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Revenue Total Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 03/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – ALLEGION FILES TO OFFER MIXED SECURITIES; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 M Corporate Venture Fund; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGION LAUNCHES $50M CORPORATE VENTURE FUND; 24/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 123,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.16M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 4.38M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold ALLE shares while 114 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 78.92 million shares or 1.70% less from 80.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0% or 2,579 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A invested in 0.01% or 549 shares. British Columbia Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 83,452 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.45% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). M&T Commercial Bank invested 0.03% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Mawer Investment Ltd holds 0.25% or 350,950 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 3,670 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Co owns 0.41% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 9,984 shares. California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 190,072 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv has 0.04% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 643,331 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 99,900 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 780,290 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 2,250 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 584 shares.

More notable recent Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Allegion (ALLE) Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Allegion plc’s (NYSE:ALLE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Allegion Announces Pricing of $400 Million of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Allegion PLC (ALLE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $193.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 222,094 shares to 148,529 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 62,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,832 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Noble Energy Inc (NBL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Energy declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.