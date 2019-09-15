Noble Energy (NBL) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Upped Position; Bp Wealth Management Upped Holding in Intercontinental Exchange Grou (ICE) by $1.23 Million

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Grou (ICE) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 14,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 238,634 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51 million, up from 224,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 1.98M shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 123,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.16 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 3.42M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: First Production Anticipated Early in Next Decade; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Plc has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Cap Global holds 0.28% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 39.47M shares. California-based Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 592,589 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company invested in 101,876 shares. Boston accumulated 20.80M shares. 1,300 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 305,356 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 123,317 are owned by Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Limited. Federated Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Rafferty Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Yorktown & Rech has invested 0.22% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Voya Inv Limited holds 233,170 shares.

More recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 22,942 were reported by Liberty Capital Management Inc. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 3,448 are owned by Capstone Advisors. Endurance Wealth Mgmt, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 40 shares. Mackenzie invested in 0% or 8,191 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 809,058 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% or 967,774 shares in its portfolio. Magellan Asset Management Limited reported 907 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.86% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. 8,215 were reported by Rosenbaum Jay D. Ftb reported 795 shares. Smithfield Communication has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Davy Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 7,726 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp (NYSE:BAH) by 11,979 shares to 18,887 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 20,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,798 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Reuters.com published: “NYSE-owner ICE cool with crypto ‘winter’ as profits climb – Reuters” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE reports 4.3 pct rise in profit – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.