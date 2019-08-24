Noble Energy (NBL) Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $52.36 Million; Sectoral Asset Management Has Raised Atricure (ATRC) Position

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 3.96 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.89 million, down from 6.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 5.55 million shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 37,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 393,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, up from 355,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 287,312 shares traded or 43.43% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Bank Of Hawaii has 0.04% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Franklin invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Umb Bankshares N A Mo stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Sei Invs Com holds 0.02% or 260,018 shares. 87,750 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 40,034 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 92,304 shares. Putnam Fl stated it has 161,657 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 48,920 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Eagle Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,853 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 11,202 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 2.76M shares to 8.02M shares, valued at $49.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 115,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 30 are held by Advisory Svcs Llc. First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 914,307 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 8,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial invested in 23,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Hbk Investments LP accumulated 15,700 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 64,247 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 47,159 shares. Lpl Ltd Co invested in 7,532 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Savings Bank reported 63,200 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Moreover, Alphaone Inv Ltd Company has 1% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). United Capital Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.83 million shares.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 95,750 shares to 38,400 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Limited by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,927 shares, and cut its stake in Irhythm Technologies.