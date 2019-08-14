Noble Energy (NBL) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Lifted Holding; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Market Value Rose While Crescent Park Management LP Has Lifted by $13.26 Million Its Holding

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87 million, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 1.89M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 20,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 140,211 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 119,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 3.98M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Israel to begin gas exports to Egypt within four months – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Israel anti-trust regulator OK’s Egyptian pipeline deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noble Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acacia Communications Inc. by 91,516 shares to 101,988 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) by 22,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,812 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Et.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Fincl has invested 0.07% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 36,367 were reported by Van Eck Assoc. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 25,500 shares. 7.93M are held by Century Inc. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). State Street holds 0.05% or 24.93 million shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 42,815 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership owns 1,600 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd invested in 14,188 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited owns 0.08% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 82,129 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 0.71% or 221,187 shares. 49,388 are owned by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.06% or 140,054 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 4.27M shares.