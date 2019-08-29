Noble Energy (NBL) Shareholder Cibc World Markets Trimmed Stake by $701,280 as Share Price Declined; Ws Management Lllp Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $11.07 Million as Share Value Rose

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 71.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 29,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 11,691 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 40,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 1.22M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 58,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 158,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.12 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $207.71. About 7.22 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 1.87M shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $82.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co holds 2.99M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling owns 97 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 139,361 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 1.80 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% or 131,046 shares. Shell Asset Management Co stated it has 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 0.03% or 23,841 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Tru stated it has 654 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 348,705 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,728 shares. Research invested in 56.74 million shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Com holds 0.16% or 47,797 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trb Advsr LP has 17.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 306,000 shares. Amer Company Tx has 440,295 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Liability has 2.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Signature Est Investment Ltd holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 139,369 shares. 186,891 were reported by Oak Associates Limited Oh. Retirement Planning Grp Inc reported 8,587 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Llc invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 40,165 were accumulated by Altavista Wealth. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi holds 146,685 shares or 6.39% of its portfolio. Rdl Fincl owns 21,956 shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Argi Invest Serv Ltd Com stated it has 21,252 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 125,498 shares. Miller Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 8,420 shares stake. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A invested in 74,793 shares. 124,990 were accumulated by Carret Asset Limited.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 21,502 shares to 199,202 shares, valued at $11.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 113,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,441 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

