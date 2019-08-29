Noble Energy (NBL) Shareholder Centre Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.46 Million as Valuation Declined; Arizona State Retirement System Has Lifted Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by $1.52 Million

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 196.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 16,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 25,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 8,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.71. About 155,330 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 60,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 331,980 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 271,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 3.41 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund owns 0.05% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 9,615 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp owns 71,656 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Citigroup owns 86,674 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Financial Bank has 0.12% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 75,923 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 1.61 million were accumulated by South Dakota Council. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Creative Planning reported 59,781 shares. Duncker Streett & Company reported 1,400 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 179,898 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 42,833 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Horizon Investments accumulated 11,381 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

