Noble Energy (NBL) Shareholder Becker Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $367,950; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Holds Position in Apple (AAPL)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 378,250 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.86M, up from 312,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 16,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 793,219 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.77 million, down from 809,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 3.42 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 06/03/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE TEXAS PIPELINES; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 861,285 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $118.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 18,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 59,285 shares to 193,125 shares, valued at $39.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Casa Systems Inc by 52,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.