Noble Energy (NBL) Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Decreased Position in Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) by $4.05 Million as Market Value Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 206.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 368,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 547,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54M, up from 178,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.71. About 3.82 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 28,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The hedge fund held 68,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 96,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.42. About 261,615 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M

More important recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Does Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oslo Asset Mngmt As reported 1.04M shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 180,612 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company stated it has 340,045 shares. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 348,705 shares. Daiwa Group invested in 0% or 18,064 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 33.30 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate reported 659,790 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 19,303 shares. Pension Ser holds 0.06% or 582,129 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Tru Comm accumulated 400 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 40,034 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 197,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited owns 133,316 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Horizon Ltd Liability reported 11,381 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 572,324 shares to 446,810 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 97,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,328 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 23,091 shares to 239,964 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 684,290 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 2,016 shares. British Columbia has 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Com reported 124,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Moreover, Captrust Fin Advsrs has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 565 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 25,801 were reported by Amp Cap Invsts Ltd. Lpl Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 14,172 shares or 0% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Reilly Financial Limited Liability has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,937 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 8,532 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 185,090 shares.