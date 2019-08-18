Noble Energy (NBL) Share Price Declined While Hite Hedge Asset Management Lowered by $468,264 Its Holding; Denali Advisors Has Decreased Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $3.57 Million; Shares Declined

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) by 87.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 187,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 27,700 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 215,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 4.18 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 12,607 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 32,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 4.10 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business; 06/03/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE TEXAS PIPELINES; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SANCTION OF PROJECT IS CONTINGENT UPON FINAL COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS BEING EXECUTED; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 22,198 shares to 54,997 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 124,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 181,079 shares. Ftb stated it has 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Shell Asset Mgmt Comm accumulated 36,139 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Citigroup invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,504 shares stake. Colony Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt invested in 0.34% or 161,657 shares. Cap Glob Invsts has 56.74 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Yorktown Mgmt Rech invested in 26,500 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Israel-based Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0.22% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited reported 32,878 shares. Pension reported 582,129 shares stake. Bessemer Inc stated it has 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28,200 shares to 465,700 shares, valued at $22.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PBF) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 66 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 418,398 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 180,818 shares. Columbia Pacific Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 20,254 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 111,896 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). United Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Gluskin Sheff & Assocs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 23,427 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 143,571 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, American National Insurance Tx has 0.08% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 81,185 shares. 370,156 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 1.02 million shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cap Fund Sa, a France-based fund reported 165,918 shares.

