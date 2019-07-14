Noble Energy (NBL) Market Value Rose While Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lowered Its Position by $52.36 Million; Columbia Asset Management Decreased Stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by $483,982 as Share Price Rose

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 2.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.96 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.89 million, down from 6.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 4.77M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $266.86. About 113,432 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Management L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 71,656 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 52.09M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 49,389 shares stake. 98,506 are owned by Susquehanna Gru Llp. Carmignac Gestion reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Tradition Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,255 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Invsts has invested 0.53% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Sterling Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 40,488 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company has 227,193 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 50,453 shares. 11,852 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 123.53% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Fast-Growing High-Yield Stock Just Became Even More Compelling – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Noble Energy Sanctions the Alen Gas Monetization Project with Startup Planned in the First Half of 2021 – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “NBL Broke Below Up-Trending Support and Could Head Lower – Investorplace.com” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy: Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 494,942 shares to 502,942 shares, valued at $24.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 167,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $379,150 activity.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Quest Diagnostics, Gazit-globe and Erie Indemnity – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FVD, I, CINF, ERIE – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Erie Indemnity to host second quarter 2019 conference call and webcast – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Erie Indemnity Company’s (NASDAQ:ERIE) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $85.75M for 40.68 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 4,400 shares. Bogle Invest Mngmt Lp De owns 42,390 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 13,948 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 5,388 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). D E Shaw And Communication has 18,474 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia owns 2,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited Co reported 8,828 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 272,075 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Creative Planning owns 6,401 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 59,797 shares. Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,810 shares. Huntington Bancorporation reported 4,210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory stated it has 70,921 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. On Monday, March 25 the insider Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought $20,014.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,152 shares to 20,164 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD).