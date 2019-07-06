Noble Energy (NBL) Holding Increased by Rafferty Asset Management Llc; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $795,600

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 23,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 896,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.99M, down from 920,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 582,338 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 281.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 98,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,316 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 34,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 2.56M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SANCTION OF PROJECT IS CONTINGENT UPON FINAL COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS BEING EXECUTED; 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13,660 shares to 58,449 shares, valued at $10.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 8,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc.