Noble Energy (NBL) Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Lowered Its Holding by $2.55 Million; Gates Capital Management Holds Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM)

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 3.66M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 1.95M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR BOTH MGM RESORTS AND MGP; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million–Update; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National; 13/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 67.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 106,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 50,187 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 156,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 1.88 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 8,423 shares to 31,910 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 19,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,656 are held by Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp. Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability invested in 4.59 million shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 311,588 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 10 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc has invested 0.04% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Asset Management One Communications holds 0.03% or 222,801 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Group Inc Lc holds 0.91% or 14.69M shares. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 25,000 shares. Hap Trading Ltd stated it has 12,648 shares. Raymond James Fin owns 50,453 shares. 1.88M were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 56,923 shares.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Israel anti-trust regulator OK’s Egyptian pipeline deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Williams, investment firm reportedly mull Houston midstream MLP acquisition – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK had bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7. Another trade for 800,000 shares valued at $20.32M was bought by SALEM PAUL J.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 297,104 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $115.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 57,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM pops after Vegas casinos top expectations – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGM Resorts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGM Resorts declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGM: Chasing Revenue To Support Rising Debt Service, A Tough Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Bulls And Bears: Apple, Boeing, Disney, Johnson & Johnson And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 19,924 are held by Polar Asset Mngmt Prtnrs. Blue Harbour Grp L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.42M shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 35,853 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Company reported 114,934 shares. Horan Limited Co has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Capital Ltd Ca holds 0.34% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 54,781 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 426,967 were reported by Chevy Chase Holdg. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 202,687 shares. 45,618 are owned by Centurylink Invest Mngmt. Consolidated Investment Group Limited Com reported 165,273 shares stake. Daiwa Group invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).