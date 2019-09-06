Noble Energy (NBL) Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined; Amp Capital Investors LTD Position in Vale S A (VALE) Has Lowered by $10.79 Million

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 67.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 106,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 50,187 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 156,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 356,832 shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 06/03/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE TEXAS PIPELINES; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 81.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 899,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 204,022 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 1.58 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO STICKS TO 2018 IRON ORE PRODUCTION TARGET OF 390 MLN TONNES; 14/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PENSION FUNDS PLAN TO SELL STAKE IN VALE BY JUNE; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 16 BF MKT; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET DEBT OF $14.9 BLN; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS ECONOMIES WORKING NORMALLY DESPITE TRADE TENSIONS

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47,298 shares to 96,199 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) by 4,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 49.67M were reported by Cap Interest Investors. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1,446 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited stated it has 570,943 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 48,920 shares. Adirondack Tru accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Llc invested in 10,750 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Rhumbline Advisers owns 851,611 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 300 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth invested in 29 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.07% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Adams Natural Fund Inc accumulated 139,700 shares or 0.59% of the stock.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Williams, investment firm reportedly mull Houston midstream MLP acquisition – Houston Business Journal” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $2.99 billion for 4.73 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 140,549 shares to 925,462 shares, valued at $53.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).