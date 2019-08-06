Noble Energy (NBL) Holder National Pension Service Has Increased Its Stake by $568,656; Maplelane Capital Has Lowered Its Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) Stake by $380,000 as Valuation Declined

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 181,022 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN NEEDS TO KEEP ALL 4 RED POTASH MINES OPEN ‘RIGHT NOW’ – EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT; 24/05/2018 – Chile’s SQM says to triple production of lithium by 2021; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy most of Nutrien SQM stake for $4 bln; 24/05/2018 – SQM Publishes First Quarter 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS DEAL WITH SQM WILL GENERATE $4.1B; 17/05/2018 – Meditations On The Future Of Tesla Energy rEVolution: Next Brilliant Move For Elon Musk After Kidman Lithium Deal Can Be Buying Stake In SQM; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN – SALE OF SQM HOLDINGS REQUIRED BY COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA AND MINISTRY OF COMMERCE IN CHINA TO PROVIDE CLEARANCE FOR MERGER; 02/04/2018 – Squeezed Out of SQM Board, Ponce Gets Defensive as Nutrien Exits; 08/05/2018 – China suspects others lobbied to block it from Chilean lithium -official; 09/03/2018 – Chile Seeks Antitrust Intervention in Tianqi Bid for SQM Stake

National Pension Service increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 23,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 582,129 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40M, up from 558,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 2.27M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.02 million for 17.27 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.50M shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 15,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,001 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).