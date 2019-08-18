Noble Energy (NBL) Holder National Investment Services Has Upped Holding; Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Shareholder Signalpoint Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $407,696

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.47 million shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 13,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 37,974 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, up from 24,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 4.10M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: First Production Anticipated Early in Next Decade

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 13,868 shares to 23,947 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,014 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 785,516 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 32,464 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 77,200 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt holds 0.39% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 2.83M shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Corporation invested in 105 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1.61M shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has 0.05% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 32,358 were reported by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 483,886 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.04% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 774,295 shares. Rnc Management Lc has 179,898 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.37% or 50,187 shares. King Luther Cap Corp has invested 0.27% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).