Noble Energy (NBL) Holder Loeb Partners Has Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Encana (ECA) Stake

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.075. About 4.92M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 55,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 888,723 shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SANCTION OF PROJECT IS CONTINGENT UPON FINAL COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS BEING EXECUTED; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 10,276 shares to 26,544 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 11,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,630 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “$7-and-Under Bargain Stocks to Buy Today | The Motley Fool Canada – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Encana (ECA) Announces Commencement of Previously Announced $213 Million Substantial Issuer Bid – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca, a California-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 313,968 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 38,200 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 91,784 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 14,664 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 1.80M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old National Bank & Trust In reported 31,279 shares. Beach Counsel Pa owns 0.13% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 47,694 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 11,378 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 942,676 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.03% stake. 87,750 are owned by Nomura Asset Mngmt.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Israel to begin gas exports to Egypt within four months – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noble Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leviathan partners may build FLNG facility offshore Israel – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.