Noble Energy (NBL) Holder Capital International Investors Raised Position by $119.84 Million as Stock Value Rose; At&T (T) Holder Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lifted Its Stake

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 4.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 49.67M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23B, up from 44.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 2.26 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Remains Operator of the Field With a 25 % Working Interest; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.01. About 34.06 million shares traded or 20.52% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 753,168 shares. Davis R M Inc stated it has 38,730 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv owns 1.21M shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Intrust Commercial Bank Na has 0.85% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 106,951 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated stated it has 27,425 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Advsrs Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 798,491 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 239,738 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bancshares has 0.73% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.95M shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And holds 0.83% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 138,456 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 58,764 shares. Regal Ltd Llc reported 243,110 shares. 12,213 are held by Godsey Gibb Assocs. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 34.92 million shares. Clark Management Group Inc stated it has 900,424 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.75% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $379,150 activity.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Pn Adr (Petrobras) by 402,910 shares to 839,747 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 615,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).