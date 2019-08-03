Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Since Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.19 N/A -1.96 0.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.39 N/A -6.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Noble Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Noble Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that Noble Energy Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Rosehill Resources Inc. has a 3.39 beta which is 239.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Noble Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33.56 is Noble Energy Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 53.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Noble Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 33.6% respectively. Noble Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc. was less bullish than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Noble Energy Inc. beats Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.