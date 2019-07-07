Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.19 N/A -1.96 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 2.50 N/A 2.88 7.24

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Noble Energy Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Noble Energy Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Noble Energy Inc. is $33.89, with potential upside of 54.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Noble Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Noble Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. -1.59% -8.69% 10.37% -8.9% -31.44% 28.78% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3.12% 2.41% 6.49% -0.95% 13.51% 30.27%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Noble Energy Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.