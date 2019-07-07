Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Noble Energy Inc.
|23
|2.19
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|20
|2.50
|N/A
|2.88
|7.24
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Noble Energy Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Noble Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.5%
|-4.3%
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|25%
|6.6%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Noble Energy Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Noble Energy Inc.
|0
|1
|8
|2.89
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Noble Energy Inc. is $33.89, with potential upside of 54.61%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Noble Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Noble Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Noble Energy Inc.
|-1.59%
|-8.69%
|10.37%
|-8.9%
|-31.44%
|28.78%
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|3.12%
|2.41%
|6.49%
|-0.95%
|13.51%
|30.27%
For the past year Noble Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.
Summary
Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Noble Energy Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.