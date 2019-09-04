Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.24 N/A -1.96 0.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 1.87 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Noble Energy Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Noble Energy Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.41 beta indicates that Noble Energy Inc. is 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Noble Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Noble Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Noble Energy Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Noble Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.26% and an $30.4 consensus price target. Kosmos Energy Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus price target and a 65.02% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Kosmos Energy Ltd. is looking more favorable than Noble Energy Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Noble Energy Inc. shares and 93.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Summary

Kosmos Energy Ltd. beats Noble Energy Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.