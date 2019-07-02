Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)

Since Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.18 N/A -1.96 0.00 HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.80 N/A 0.22 10.32

Demonstrates Noble Energy Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3% HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Noble Energy Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.41 beta. In other hand, HighPoint Resources Corporation has beta of 3.28 which is 228.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Noble Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HighPoint Resources Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Noble Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Noble Energy Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Noble Energy Inc.’s average price target is $33.89, while its potential upside is 55.46%. Competitively HighPoint Resources Corporation has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 263.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that HighPoint Resources Corporation looks more robust than Noble Energy Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Noble Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98% of HighPoint Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Noble Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of HighPoint Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. -1.59% -8.69% 10.37% -8.9% -31.44% 28.78% HighPoint Resources Corporation -4.24% -15.67% -12.06% -49.55% -63.67% -9.24%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc. has 28.78% stronger performance while HighPoint Resources Corporation has -9.24% weaker performance.

Summary

HighPoint Resources Corporation beats Noble Energy Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.