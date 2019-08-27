Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.22 N/A -1.96 0.00 Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.07 N/A 10.90 1.89

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Noble Energy Inc.’s consensus price target is $30.4, while its potential upside is 40.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Noble Energy Inc. shares and 99.8% of Talos Energy Inc. shares. Noble Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7% Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Talos Energy Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Talos Energy Inc. beats Noble Energy Inc.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.