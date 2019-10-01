Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 -5.18 472.26M -1.96 0.00 Southwestern Energy Company 2 -0.14 536.80M 1.68 1.31

In table 1 we can see Noble Energy Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 2,065,879,265.09% -9.5% -4.3% Southwestern Energy Company 27,740,168,466.75% 37.8% 14%

Volatility and Risk

Noble Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Southwestern Energy Company’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Noble Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Southwestern Energy Company’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Southwestern Energy Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Noble Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Noble Energy Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Southwestern Energy Company 1 2 0 2.67

Noble Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.86% and an $31 average target price. Meanwhile, Southwestern Energy Company’s average target price is $2.05, while its potential upside is 8.47%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Noble Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Southwestern Energy Company, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% are Noble Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Southwestern Energy Company has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7% Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc. has 17.7% stronger performance while Southwestern Energy Company has -35.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Southwestern Energy Company beats Noble Energy Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.