Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) Comparing side by side

Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Noble Energy Inc.
|23
|2.27
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust II
|1
|2.43
|N/A
|0.21
|4.43
Table 1 highlights Noble Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Noble Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.5%
|-4.3%
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust II
|0.00%
|23.4%
|23.4%
Risk & Volatility
A 1.41 beta means Noble Energy Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Noble Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Noble Energy Inc.
|0
|1
|8
|2.89
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust II
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$33.89 is Noble Energy Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 49.03%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Noble Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.8% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Noble Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Noble Energy Inc.
|-1.59%
|-8.69%
|10.37%
|-8.9%
|-31.44%
|28.78%
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust II
|-3.44%
|-8.76%
|-8.76%
|-17.72%
|-13.88%
|8.41%
For the past year Noble Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust II beats Noble Energy Inc.
