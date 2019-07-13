Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) Comparing side by side

Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.27 N/A -1.96 0.00 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.43 N/A 0.21 4.43

Table 1 highlights Noble Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 23.4% 23.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.41 beta means Noble Energy Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Noble Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

$33.89 is Noble Energy Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 49.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Noble Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.8% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Noble Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. -1.59% -8.69% 10.37% -8.9% -31.44% 28.78% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.44% -8.76% -8.76% -17.72% -13.88% 8.41%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust II beats Noble Energy Inc.