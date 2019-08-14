Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Contrasting side by side

Both Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.28 N/A -1.96 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 26 1.07 N/A 1.27 18.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Noble Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Noble Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.41 beta indicates that Noble Energy Inc. is 41.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation’s 92.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

Noble Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Murphy Oil Corporation are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Murphy Oil Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Noble Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Noble Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Noble Energy Inc. has a 47.98% upside potential and a consensus target price of $33. Competitively Murphy Oil Corporation has a consensus target price of $28.5, with potential upside of 44.60%. The results provided earlier shows that Noble Energy Inc. appears more favorable than Murphy Oil Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Noble Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.7% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc. was more bullish than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Murphy Oil Corporation beats Noble Energy Inc.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.