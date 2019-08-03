Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Noble Energy Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Noble Energy Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Noble Energy Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.50% -4.30% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Noble Energy Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Noble Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Industry Average 1.27 2.19 3.36 2.66

Noble Energy Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $33.56, suggesting a potential upside of 53.38%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 91.72%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Noble Energy Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Noble Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Noble Energy Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Noble Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Noble Energy Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Noble Energy Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Noble Energy Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Noble Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Noble Energy Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Noble Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Noble Energy Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Noble Energy Inc.