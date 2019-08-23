Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Noble Energy Inc.
|23
|2.28
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|4
|3.32
|N/A
|0.21
|18.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Noble Energy Inc. and Epsilon Energy Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Noble Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.5%
|-4.3%
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Noble Energy Inc. and Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Noble Energy Inc.
|0
|2
|5
|2.71
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Noble Energy Inc.’s average target price is $30.86, while its potential upside is 38.32%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Noble Energy Inc.
|2.7%
|-1.82%
|-15.14%
|-3.92%
|-39.01%
|17.7%
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.09%
|-7.8%
|-12.91%
|-18.37%
|-17.83%
|-13.52%
For the past year Noble Energy Inc. has 17.7% stronger performance while Epsilon Energy Ltd. has -13.52% weaker performance.
Summary
Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats Noble Energy Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
