Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.28 N/A -1.96 0.00 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.32 N/A 0.21 18.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Noble Energy Inc. and Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Noble Energy Inc. and Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Noble Energy Inc.’s average target price is $30.86, while its potential upside is 38.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc. has 17.7% stronger performance while Epsilon Energy Ltd. has -13.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats Noble Energy Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.