Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.11 N/A -1.96 0.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.38 N/A 0.56 3.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Noble Energy Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3% Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 6%

Volatility and Risk

Noble Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.41 and it happens to be 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Denbury Resources Inc. has beta of 3.61 which is 261.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Noble Energy Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Denbury Resources Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Denbury Resources Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Noble Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Noble Energy Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$33.56 is Noble Energy Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 59.05%. Competitively Denbury Resources Inc. has an average target price of $1.7, with potential upside of 42.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that Noble Energy Inc. looks more robust than Denbury Resources Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Noble Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of Denbury Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Denbury Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. -1.59% -8.69% 10.37% -8.9% -31.44% 28.78% Denbury Resources Inc. -4.04% -15.93% -1.04% -35.59% -49.87% 11.11%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Denbury Resources Inc.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.