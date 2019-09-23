Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) Comparison side by side

Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.40 N/A -1.96 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 264 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90

Table 1 demonstrates Noble Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Noble Energy Inc. has a 1.41 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has beta of 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Noble Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Noble Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Noble Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Noble Energy Inc.’s average target price is $30.75, while its potential upside is 31.19%. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $70.25 average target price and a -3.46% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, Noble Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Noble Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Noble Energy Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.