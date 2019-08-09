Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) Contrasting side by side

Since Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.37 N/A -1.96 0.00 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.68 N/A 0.13 6.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Noble Energy Inc. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Noble Energy Inc. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Noble Energy Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.41 beta. In other hand, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has beta of 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Noble Energy Inc. Its rival Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Noble Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Noble Energy Inc. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Noble Energy Inc. has a 50.43% upside potential and an average price target of $33.56.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Noble Energy Inc. shares and 53.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares. About 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Abraxas Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Noble Energy Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.