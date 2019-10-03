Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Analysts See $-0.07 EPS; Mitcham Industries (MIND) SI Decreased By 2.56%

Analysts expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report $-0.07 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 125.93% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Noble Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -30.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 3.17M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Noble Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBL); 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion

Mitcham Industries Inc (NASDAQ:MIND) had a decrease of 2.56% in short interest. MIND’s SI was 41,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.56% from 42,900 shares previously. With 35,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Mitcham Industries Inc (NASDAQ:MIND)’s short sellers to cover MIND’s short positions. The SI to Mitcham Industries Inc’s float is 0.38%. It closed at $3 lastly. It is down 6.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MIND News: 10/04/2018 – Mitcham 4Q Loss/Shr 66c; 30/05/2018 – Mitcham Industries Announces Increase In Order Bookings; 10/04/2018 – Mitcham 4Q Loss $7.76M; 10/04/2018 – MITCHAM INDUSTRIES – ANTICIPATE STRONGER YEAR FOR MARINE TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS SALES IN FISCAL 2019; 10/04/2018 – Mitcham 4Q Rev $10.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mitcham Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIND); 07/05/2018 – INOVA announces delivery of Quantum nodal system to Mitcham Industries; 27/03/2018 Mitcham Industries Announces Introduction of Towed Streamer Products

Among 5 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noble Energy has $3300 highest and $2800 lowest target. $31’s average target is 48.75% above currents $20.84 stock price. Noble Energy had 11 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $33 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3000 target in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 30 to “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold Noble Energy, Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.02% or 1.02 million shares. 6,604 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 49,076 were reported by Cibc Asset Management Incorporated. California-based Ares Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 16.6% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Paloma Ptnrs Com accumulated 36,909 shares. 39,100 are held by Ellington Mngmt Gru. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 81,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi has invested 0.63% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Citigroup Inc holds 275,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 60 were reported by Tci Wealth. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Inc has 214,030 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 0.62% stake. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research accumulated 56,795 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Inc Wi invested in 0.94% or 36,319 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0.01% or 3.67M shares in its portfolio.

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.97 billion. The Company’s principal projects are located in onshore DJ Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Permian Basin, and Marcellus Shale, the United States; deepwater Gulf of Mexico; Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea; and offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname, and Newfoundland. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had approximately 1,437 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Mitcham Industries, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 8.40 million shares or 9.81% more from 7.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 95,538 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock reported 333,236 shares. Boston Prns owns 0% invested in Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) for 245,139 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 2,312 shares stake. Perritt Cap Management Inc holds 162,700 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND). 258,845 were accumulated by Bridgeway Inc. Ariel Invests Limited Liability holds 2.97 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) for 70,654 shares. 159,592 were reported by Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has 12,400 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 33,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0% or 917,248 shares. Wasatch owns 0.04% invested in Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) for 1.05M shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 1,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.39 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. It currently has negative earnings. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers.