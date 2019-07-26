Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 25 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 17 sold and decreased their holdings in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 7.65 million shares, down from 7.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 2 before the open.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 123.53% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Noble Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -55.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 3.32 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.03 billion. The Company’s principal projects are located in onshore DJ Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Permian Basin, and Marcellus Shale, the United States; deepwater Gulf of Mexico; Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea; and offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname, and Newfoundland. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had approximately 1,437 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Noble Energy, Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 18,025 shares. Adage Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 14.69M shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Llc owns 62,433 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 25,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 21,143 shares. Horizon Investments Llc has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Rafferty Asset Management reported 133,316 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset invested in 32,464 shares. Prospector Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.79% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 659,105 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 1.04M shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 1.62 million shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 0.03% or 2,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $379,150 activity. On Friday, February 1 Fisher Kenneth M. sold $379,150 worth of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 16,564 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Noble Energy had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21. Imperial Capital maintained Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Imperial Capital has “Buy” rating and $39 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Sell”. The stock has “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Stephens. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of NBL in report on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $839.16 million. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It has a 10.99 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 145,833 shares traded. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) has declined 8.96% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.39% the S&P500.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund for 315,923 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc owns 209,760 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.82% invested in the company for 148,571 shares. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital Inc. has invested 0.24% in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc., a California-based fund reported 11,200 shares.