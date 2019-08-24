Noble Corporation plc (NE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT)

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Corporation plc 2 0.29 N/A -3.28 0.00 Unit Corporation 11 0.19 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Noble Corporation plc and Unit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Noble Corporation plc and Unit Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Corporation plc 0.00% -19% -8.8% Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.48 beta means Noble Corporation plc’s volatility is 148.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Unit Corporation’s 151.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Noble Corporation plc is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Unit Corporation is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Noble Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unit Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Noble Corporation plc and Unit Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Corporation plc 1 2 0 2.67 Unit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 113.18% for Noble Corporation plc with consensus target price of $2.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.2% of Noble Corporation plc shares and 89.9% of Unit Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Noble Corporation plc shares. Competitively, Unit Corporation has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Corporation plc 6.7% 20.54% -12.55% -32.63% -61.55% -14.89% Unit Corporation -12.87% -29.27% -50.94% -61.24% -74.01% -54.48%

For the past year Noble Corporation plc has stronger performance than Unit Corporation

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 23, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.